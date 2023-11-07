ABIA: Appeal Court Reverses Sacking Of LP Rep Ibe Osonwa

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has set aside the judgment by the National Assembly Election Tribunal in Umuahia which declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 election in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The tribunal had declared Daniel Okeke of the APC as the winner of the election, but the appeal court has now reinstated Osonwa.

Okeke had challenged Osonwa’s election, alleging that he did not comply with the provisions of the law. However, the appeal court found that Okeke’s arguments were not persuasive and that Osonwa’s election was valid.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Okeke and issue a fresh one to Osonwa.