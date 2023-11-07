GUBER ELECTION: IGP Restricts Movement, Ban Cover Number Plates, Tinted Glasses

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a restriction of movement from midnight to 6 p.m. across Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States where the gubernatorial election is scheduled to be held on November 11.

The Police disclosed this on Tuesday while noting the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12.01 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day in the affected states.

The Inspector General Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, however, said exceptions would be given to essential services such as INEC Officials, Accredited Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, media, etc.

He also announced a ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses. “Violators would be sanctioned appropriately,” He added.

The Police Force further noted that all State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

Recall that the police had deployed 220 personnel to the election states, and to strengthen the security management architecture during the poll, the police disclosed that it has also deployed Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

As a tradition, the DIGs would oversee the security arrangements and ensure the elections run smoothly in the respective states, the police said. “This added layer of supervision is intended to guarantee that the elections meet the highest standards of transparency and credibility.

“Therefore, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Training and Development, DIG Frank Emeka Mba, has been deployed to oversee elections in Imo State; DIG Habu Sani in charge of the Department of Force Intelligence to Kogi State; and DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, in charge of the Department of Information and Communication Technology to Bayelsa State,” the police added.

The IGP urged all electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise. He however warned that “the Police Force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election”.

“The IGP, therefore, enjoins all electorates and party supporters and leaders to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are caused to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware that it is essential for citizens to have quick access to security agencies in case of emergencies or to report any security concerns during the election period. Therefore, we have established dedicated emergency contact numbers that the public can use to reach out to the Joint Operation Room for the elections in each state. These numbers are:

“Joint Operations Room Imo State – 08034773600 or 08113659301, Joint Operations Room Kogi State – 07038329084, Joint Operations Room Bayelsa State – 07034578208 09167322691, other numbers will be rolled our as soon as they become active,” the police said.