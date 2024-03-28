Abia Assembly Lawmakers To Get Special Vehicles From Innoson

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker Abia State House of Assembly Emmanuel Emeruwa has said Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company will build and deliver special brand official vehicles to members of the Abia State House of Assembly as part of Governor Alex Otti’s drive to support indigenous products in order to boost the Nigerian economy.

The speaker also stated that the indigenous vehicle manufacturing company will establish a service plant in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

Advertisement

The 8th Abia Assembly Speaker who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday after he led a delegation of members of Abia State House of Assembly to Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicles said that their discussion was centered on the ongoing manufacturing of the special brand vehicles for the lawmakers, explaining that he got assurance that the vehicles would be delivered in April.

The speaker said: “Yesterday, I led a delegation from the Abia State House of Assembly to Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the CEO of Innoson Vehicles , at his residence in Nnewi, Anambra State.

“Our discussions centered on the ongoing manufacturing of special brand official vehicles for the 24 House of Assembly members of Abia State. We received assurances that these 24 official vehicles would be delivered to us by April 2024.

“The present Abia State Government remains committed to patronising locally made products to stimulate the growth of the Naira.

Advertisement

“We are proud of Innoson Vehicles’ contributions, and the members of the Abia State House of Assembly will be honored to use their products. And as a result of the patronage and unprecedented support from the Abia State government under Dr. Alex C. Otti , Innoson Vehicles has decided to establish a service plant in Abia State, in line with Governor Alex Otti’s request.

“Additionally, Innoson Vehicles also plans to use Aba as a hub for the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“This visit was strategic as it underscores the present Abia State House of Assembly’s commitment to patronise locally made products, which is essential for the growth of the Naira and the Nigerian economy at large.”