‘Things Are Not Right Here’- New Abia Poly Rector Promises Change

The newly appointed Rector of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Dr Okoro Christopher Kalu, has bemoaned the condition of the institution while promising to bring transformation.

Dr Kalu spoke during a familiarization tour of the institution on Thursday.

He was joined by the University Principal Officers and members of the Council on the tour which was guided by the Polytechnic Registrar, Mr. Oriaku Chinyere C.

Prof. V.I.O Ndirika, former Dean, College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at MOUAU, was present during the tour of the institution.

Hon. Emmanuel Awah, former Deputy LGA Chairman, Arochukwu LGA, accompanied the rector throughout the visit.

The tour encompassed various departments and facilities, including a visit to the new site at Osisioma to ascertain the progress of work being done there.

Dr Kalu addressed the institution’s community, outlining his vision for the future. He placed strong emphasis on efficiency and ethical conduct. “This task is the task for which you exist,” he declared, urging everyone to strive for excellence.

He underscored the importance of doing things right from the outset, highlighting the compounding difficulty of correcting mistakes later.

“When you do things right, you will be happier, you will benefit more, and even live longer.

“Let us attempt to do things right, here things are not all right.

“When you do one wrong thing, you need two to cover, but when you are doing the right thing, you don’t need to cover.

“At the expiration of my tenure as rector, I can assure you, I will not spend three minutes,” he stated.

The rector bemoaned the decay of infrastructure within the Polytechnic, pledging to restore the institution’s lost glory. He envisioned a revitalized Polytechnic that would once again be a source of pride for the community.

The tour provided the new rector with a valuable opportunity to meet with key stakeholders within the Polytechnic, including faculty, staff, and students.

The rector thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve. He said he would be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Edict Establishing the Polytechnic, the Conditions of service and other regulations that the Council and Academic Board will make from time to time.