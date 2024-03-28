BREAKING: Military Declares Professor, Woman, Six Others Wanted Over Deaths Of Soldiers In Delta

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared eight suspects wanted regarding the deaths of 17 military personnel in the Okuoma community, Ugheli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The images and names of the suspects were displayed in photo collage, shared by the DHQ via its X handle on Thursday.

The suspects include Professor Ekpekpo Arthur, Igoli Ebi (Female), Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (A.k.a Amagbem), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Andaowei Dennis Bakriri.

The DHQ had declared the suspects wanted less than 24 hours after the slain soldiers were buried at the National Military Cemetery, in Abuja.

The personnel, including a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers were gruesomely killed while on a peace mission to quell the communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities, both in Delta and Bayelsa States respectively.