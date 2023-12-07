One Month After Lamenting Being Abandoned, Ex-NUPENG Secretary Kokori Dies At 80

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ex-general secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori has passed on one month after he sent a Save our Soul (SOS) that he was dying in a hospital bed in Warri, Delta State.

The fiery labour leader’s death coincided with his birthday.

Advertisement

The octogenarian was reported dead at 1:30 am Thursday by his personal assistant, Atawada Barry Oke.

He said his health deteriorated on Monday and was placed on life support.

He had lamented that he was abandoned in the hospital as he was unable to fund his hospital bills forcing dignitaries like Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and officials of NUPENG, to visit him.

The Ovu-born fiery labour leader, while speaking in what he described as a “third class” hospital in Warri had said, “Tell the world that Kokori is dead and risen. The only man in Warri that can handle kidney problems is Horeb Hospital Warri.

Advertisement

“But I’m facing other challenges. The Air Conditioner is not working. And AC can keep alive till morning. What a country!”

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC in Delta State), charged the youth to, “Mobilise yourselves. I have something to tell this country, please. Please, do your best.

“Tell them that I can pay any amount, but let them switch on the AC for me because I’m dying.

“The AC went off. Please do your best. Flash it. I can come alive again but I just want the world to know that if I survive, I’ll shame the leaders of this country.

“Shame on them. How can Kokori be in a third class hospital? The People are trying their best O because I know it’s a diesel issue.

Advertisement

“The AC is off. Two of my foster children are here with me. I’ve sent one to meet the hospital management that they should do everything that the AC is switched on, that when I’m out, I’ll pay. That I’m dying.

“I’ve called on NUPENG that this is what they’ve done to their leaders. That NUPENG could not even take care of me. It’s sad. God bless everybody.”

Sadly, he passed on after the distress call aged 80.