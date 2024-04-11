Abia Federal Lawmaker Cautions Muslim Community Over Herdsmen Attack On Constituents

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah has cautioned the muslim community in Umuchieze village over herdsmen attacks on members of his constituency.

Amobi gave the warning when he visited Umuchieze Cattle Market, Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local government area to celebrate Eid-El-Fitr with the Muslim Ummah doing business at the area.

He noted that most people in the community have stopped farming as a result of insecurity in the area, thereby causing hunger and poverty to the people.

According to him, “The hunger in our place today is because our people don’t go to farm again, herdsmen are raping our women and they are giving you people bad name.

“If we have Elders like you here and you cannot call the criminals to order, that means there is a serious problem. I want the right thing to be done, and we must change our attitude.

Hon Ogah also used the occasion to thank the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for his quick intervention in setting up operation crush to arrest the situation when the situation was unbearable.

He also donated food items and cash gifts to the Hausa Community as part of his contribution to celebrate the season with them.