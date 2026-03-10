Abia Govt To Launch Another Techrise Youth Empowerment Programme

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has announced that the state would soon launch the Cohort 3 of its Techrise youth empowerment programme, a continuation of the strategic empowerment of Abia youths, through capacity building in digital technology by the present administration.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu announced this on Monday, at Government House Umuahia while briefing news men on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He informed that a portal would soon be opened for interested participants to register, while the date and necessary details would be made available in due course, adding that, so far about 1,350 young Abians have been trained under Cohorts 1 and 2 of the Abia Techrise programme.

He also announced that the state has announced the successful transition of its mass transit and urban transportation initiative – the free Green Shuttle into a commercial fare-paying service.

He recalled that the transition commenced on March 1st, 2026, with a 50% fare subsidy provided by the Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

“The subsidy applies to all inter- and intra-city routes currently being operated under the bus service scheme.

“The transition marks a critical step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability and operational efficiency of the scheme.

“With the commercialisation of the mass transit scheme, with e-ticketing permits, to Abia Connect Card, obtaining the Abia State Social Insurance Number becomes a conditional precedent for obtaining the Abia Connect Card,” Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu noted that, with the launch of the commercial service, Abia State Ministry of Transport, with other state government agencies, such as the Harmonised Task Force, Homeland Security, and the Abia State Road Traffic Management Agency, have been engaging all the necessary stakeholders in the state’s transport ecosystem have been carrying out joint sensitisation and enforcement exercises aimed at helping commuters at the various bus stops and bus shelters spread between Umuahia and Abia.

He said that, to help commuters, ABSSIN enumerators have been posted to various bus shelters and designated areas to help register commuters.

“Similarly, the touch and pay agents that upload funds into the Abia Connect Cards have been deployed to various bus shelters and designated areas in Aba and Umuahia.

“The total number of bus shelters so far is 70. Umuahia has 30 bus shelters, while Aba has 40 bus shelters. The 30 in Umuahia are operational, while in Aba, 38 are operational, while two will soon be completed for operations,” Prince Kanu stated.

He further noted that a total number of 202,601 passengers have enjoyed the mass transit bus service, from the rollout date of December 24th 2025 to 8 March 2026.

On road infrastructure, the Commissioner disclosed that the 22.5 kilometres of the third and final stretch of the Uzuakoli -Akara – Ohafia road has been completed while contract, work is ongoing in 31 locations across the state.

He noted that direct labour work is ongoing in 49 locations across the state, adding that during the period under review, one project was completed, while four new projects have been added to the maintenance basket of the Ministry of Works.

“The completed direct labour work is the reconstruction of the Madona Hospital Road, off Aba Road here in Umuahia. It is a 1.25 kilometre road.

“The four new direct labour works added to their basket include, amongst others, the construction of

1 kilometre Okporoenyi-Isiegbu Road in Bende, a 4.71 kilometre Akara-Ovim Road, Isuikwuato LGA.

“The third one is the maintenance of the failed sections of an 8.6 kilometre Obinulo-Nkwoagu Junction -Nkwoagu-Isochi in Umunneochi LGA. That is re road. The fourth road is the maintenance of sections of a 5.2 kilometre Nkwoagu Junction to Nkwoagu -Mbala-Isuochi Umunneochu LGA.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma noted that who noted that the new transport services system is still on its pilot stage and would be improving as time progresses.

They noted that the introduction of the new transport system by the government is a way of reducing the distortion, that the model is unnecessary extortions by commercial vehicles and tricycles and make the economy better for the people.