ABIA: Ikpeazu’s Former Attorney-General To Lead Obi’s Campaign In State

The Labour Party has named a former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN) as the Abia state coordinator of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

Kalu served as the Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Chief T. A. Orji, before he was appointed as the Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice in 2009, a position he held until 2015.

He was reappointed in 2015 by Okezie Ikpeazu, the present Governor of Abia State, as the state’s Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice until 2019 when the governor appointed Uche Ihediwa to succeed him.

Ikpeazu is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council is made up of 1232 members and was unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday.

The members of the Council were announced by Clement Ojukwu, the Secretary General of the party.