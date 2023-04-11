ABIA: Judiciary Staff Accuse Gov Ikpeazu Of Failing To Pay 4 Months Salary Arrears, Embark On Strike

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has accused the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration of not paying them their entitlements despite several written requests to his administration.

Advertisement

JUSUN also stated in its letter signed by State Chairman, Comrade (Prince) Ezeh C.N., that the Union would resume strike action on April 10 if their demands were not met.

Among other things listed by the union, they accused Ikpeazu of refusing to confirm Honourable Acting Chief Judge Lilian Abai as the substantive CJ after her name was forwarded to him by the National Judicial Council.

“That it is not acceptable to the entire Abia State judiciary family that since after the National Judicial Council, NJC, Abuja wrote for the confirmation of the Honourable Acting Chief Judge Lilian Abai as a substantive Chief Judge. It has not been done thereby making Abia State judiciary to function without a substantive Chief Judge.

“That following the Head of Service circular dated 4th January 2016 with Ref. No: HAS/EST/STR/52/88 conveying the approvals of consolidated judiciary staff salary structure (CONJUSS) for Abia State judiciary stating that it takes effect from 1 January 2015, but we regret to say that the four months arrears has not been paid till date despite all our constant reminders.

” To demand the inclusion of our members in the payment of the Annual Leave allowance as promised by His Excellency on 10th March, 2023 to all Abia State workers.

Advertisement

“Lastly to demand the implementation of the judiciary Financial Autonomy,” JUSUN Abia branch listed in its demand seen by THE WHISTLER.

The union urged the state Government to grant its request, adding that ” if our requests are not positively looked into from now to 7th day of April 2023, the Union will be left with no other option than to resume our suspended strike from 10th April, 2023.”