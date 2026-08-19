Abia North: Orji Kalu’s ‘Political Inheritance’ Over, LP’s Bourdex Declares

The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Abia North, Chief David Bourdex, has declared that the senatorial seat will not remain the preserve of any individual as campaigns for the 2027 National Assembly elections commenced on Wednesday.

Bourdex said the Senate seat, currently occupied by Senator Orji Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), belongs to the people of Abia North and should be judged by the quality of representation its occupant delivers, rather than seen as a political inheritance.

“A Senate seat is not a throne. It is not an entitlement. It is not a family heirloom.

“And no individual, however powerful, owns the mandate of the people of Abia North,” the LP candidate declared.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, has represented Abia North in the Senate since 2019, after serving two terms as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Bourdex said Kalu had “had his opportunity to serve”, adding that continued occupation of public office should not be treated as an entitlement.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has had his opportunity to serve. He served Abia State for eight years as Governor and has subsequently served Abia North in the Senate,” he said.

Advertisement

“Whatever history records about those years, one principle must remain sacred in a democracy:

“No public office belongs permanently to any man.”

Bourdex stressed said the 2027 election should be about what constituents expect from their senator rather than a contest centred on individual political personalities.

“For Abia North, that time is now,” Bourdex said.

“This election must therefore become bigger than David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex. It must become a referendum on what kind of representation Abia North deserves.”

Advertisement

He said the voters deserve accessibility, development and accountability.

Bourdex said he was offering himself for the position as “an instrument of that change”, citing his background in enterprise, community service and public service.

“I come with a lifetime of enterprise, community service, public service and experience. But above everything else, I come with the understanding that the mandate of Abia North will never belong to me. I will merely hold it in trust for you,” he said.

The candidate also urged voters in Bende, Arochukwu, Ohafia, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi to participate in the election and protect their votes through lawful means.

“Come out peacefully and massively on Election Day. Vote according to your conscience.

“And after voting, remain peacefully and lawfully engaged with the electoral process. Know the rules. Observe the process. Insist on transparency. Protect the integrity of your vote through every lawful means available to citizens.”

Advertisement

Bourdex said his campaign would not be built around violence or intimidation, describing Kalu as a political opponent rather than an enemy.

“Because this is not a war against an individual. It is a democratic contest for the future of our people.”

“Our opponent is not our enemy. He is our political opponent, and we shall confront his record with our alternative, his arguments with our ideas, and ultimately allow the people of Abia North to pronounce their verdict through the ballot box,” he said.

Chief Emeka Kalu of the Labour Party had earlier announced his withdrawal from the senatorial race.

Emeka Kalu, founder of the ECK Foundation, said he voluntarily stepped down in the interest of peace and unity within the party.

He rejected claims that he withdrew at the request of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu or to support Orji Kalu.

“I took the decision to step down personally, voluntarily, and in the interest of peace and unity within the Labour Party. Nobody compelled me, negotiated with me, intimidated me, or persuaded me to abandon my ambition. It was a decision I made after carefully considering the greater interest of our party and our people,” he said.

He also rebuffed claims that the withdrawal was prompted by an assessment that he could not defeat the incumbent senator.

“And let me make this absolutely clear: my decision to step down must never be interpreted as an admission that I could not defeat Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in a general election. I respect Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, but I am equally confident in my political strength, grassroots support, experience, and capacity to compete and win,” Emeka Kalu said.

“I stepped down because I chose peace over personal ambition—not because I was afraid of the contest.”

Emeka Kalu expressed optimism that his withdrawal would strengthen the Labour Party’s chances in Abia North and expressed confidence that the party would approach the 2027 election united under Governor Alex Otti.