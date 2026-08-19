FG Expands Affordable Housing With 250 Homes For Civil Servants

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, commenced the construction of 250 housing units for civil servants in Dukpa, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The project, tagged Renewed Hope Civil Service Estate, comprises two- and three-bedroom bungalows and is being developed through a public-private partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, said the initiative was part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interventions to provide affordable housing for Nigerians, particularly civil servants.

Darma urged the contractors handling the project to ensure quality construction and deliver the houses within the stipulated timeframe.

He said affordable housing remained a priority of the administration, adding that providing decent accommodation for civil servants would improve their living conditions, boost productivity and restore dignity to public service.

The minister said the project demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, stressing that the Ministry would work to fulfil the administration’s housing commitments.

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“This event is a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, especially civil servants who form the backbone of government,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, commended the Tinubu administration for its efforts to expand access to affordable housing.

Ojo said the FHA, under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, had continued to champion the provision of affordable housing across the country.

He cited the development of Karsana, an area in the FCT, as one of the administration’s interventions in expanding housing infrastructure.

On her part, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said access to decent housing would motivate civil servants to contribute more effectively to national development.

Walson-Jack described the 250-unit estate as a dream come true, noting that the initiative followed an earlier engagement with the Housing Minister on improving the welfare of civil servants.

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She called for the scheme to be replicated across the country, saying a civil servant with a settled home would be better motivated to serve.

The Head of Service also urged the government and contractors to ensure that housing projects did not stop at groundbreaking ceremonies but were completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

She further encouraged eligible civil servants to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N10bn housing loan facility to become homeowners.

“Civil servants need completed houses with keys. So, we look forward to the completion of these housing units and allocation to eligible civil servants,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the Gwagwalada project would develop into a thriving community and called for continued partnerships to provide housing for thousands of civil servants across the country.