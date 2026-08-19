Prince Harry, Meghan And Children Returning To Britain After Six Years

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are relocating to Britain with their two children, six years after moving to the United States, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to Britain later this month, according to a report by The Telegraph, which first broke the story.

Their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are expected to begin school in Britain in September, the newspaper reported.

Buckingham Palace said the couple would continue to live as private citizens, with no change to their status as non-working members of the royal family.

The family is reportedly planning to live in a private, non-royal residence outside London rather than return to an official royal residence, according to The Telegraph and CNN.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. They have since lived in California with their children.

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The relocation marks a significant change for the family, particularly for Archie and Lilibet, who have spent most of their lives in the United States.

King Charles was only informed of the relocation plans on Sunday, CNN reported, indicating that the subject was not raised when the family visited him privately at his Highgrove estate in July.

It was reportedly the first time the King had met his grandchildren since 2022.

Harry has continued to travel to Britain for charity and legal engagements since moving to the US, although security concerns had previously made him reluctant to bring his family to the country.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan had not commented on the reports as of Wednesday.

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The couple are not expected to resume their duties as working members of the royal family following the move.