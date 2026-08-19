FEC Approves Revised Biotechnology Policy, Bioenergy Plan

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a revised National Biotechnology Policy and a strategic plan to strengthen Nigeria’s biotechnology and bioenergy sectors.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Udeh described the approvals as landmark developments for Nigeria’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem, noting that the existing biotechnology policy was approved by FEC in 2001.

He said the policy had guided significant advances in areas including biomanufacturing, gene editing and other biotechnology applications in healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing.

“Considering where biotechnology was at that time, where Nigeria is today and where biotechnology is globally, we found that the biotechnology policy of 2001 can no longer serve current realities or our ambition to be one of the leaders in biotechnology globally,” he said.

The minister said stakeholders had subsequently reviewed and validated the policy, leading to the approval of the 2026 revised National Biotechnology Policy by FEC.

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He said the revised policy would provide a strategic roadmap for research, development, commercialisation and application of biotechnology across key sectors of the economy.

According to him, priority areas would include climate-smart technologies, precision agriculture, advanced manufacturing, gene editing and genomics for medical applications.

Udeh said FEC also approved the Nigeria Biotechnology Partnership and the accompanying National Biotech Bioenergy Strategic Plan to strengthen Nigeria’s participation in global biotechnology initiatives.

“By this, Nigeria formalises its membership and participation in the Global Biotechnology Partnership. This strengthens our access as a country to international collaboration and investment in biotechnology,” he said.

He explained that Nigeria possessed abundant biomass and bioresources capable of being converted into energy, adding that the new framework would help maximise those resources.

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The minister said the Energy Commission of Nigeria, an agency under his ministry, would serve as the lead implementing agency for the bioenergy strategic plan.

He said the initiative would operate as an inter-ministerial platform to coordinate government programmes and initiatives relating to bioenergy.

“With this structure, there will be a coordination of all these efforts and initiatives, and the target is to utilise bioenergy to improve energy access and energy sufficiency in Nigeria,” he said.

Udeh said the initiative aligned with the administration’s renewed focus on addressing energy insufficiency and expanding opportunities for alternative energy sources.

He added that the framework would also enhance Nigeria’s ability to attract international partnerships and investments into biotechnology and bioenergy.

The minister said the Council also celebrated the peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, describing it as a boost to democracy in the country.