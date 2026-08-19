Xenophobia: 83 Nigerians Repatriated From South Africa Arrive In Lagos

Eighty-three Nigerians repatriated from South Africa have arrived in Lagos amid concerns over xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner sentiments in the country.

The returnees arrived aboard a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg and landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier announced that the returnees were scheduled to depart Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 3:35 p.m. local time and arrive in Lagos at about 8:45 p.m.

The ministry said the latest repatriation was made possible by a group of public-spirited private individuals who sponsored the returnees’ air tickets.

It added that the group had also committed to sponsoring the evacuation of another batch of Nigerians who no longer feel safe in South Africa and wish to return home.

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The 83 returnees are from Anambra, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Enugu, Ogun, Abia, Osun, Delta, Kwara and Ekiti states.

They bring the number of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa under the government’s voluntary repatriation programme to 1,573.