Kidnapper Of Abia Varsity DVC Picked Up At Lagos Airport-Otti

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has revealed that the kidnappers of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Abia State University, Uturu, Prof. Godwin Emezue, have been arrested.

Governor Otti disclosed this while responding to a question from a journalist during his monthly media chat at Government House Umuahia on Friday Night.

Advertisement

The Governor said the leader of the gang was picked up at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while trying to board a flight to Turkey, adding that the second mastermind was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the Governor, the two had since been returned to Abia State to answer for their crimes. He said that the arrest was made possible by the efforts of the Operation Crush, a joint security team set up by his administration which is yielding the desired results in rooting out criminals.

Governor Otti further explained that

he has been utilizing security votes of his office to secure the state in line with his campaign promises. He said that the cost of maintaining lives and safety of Abia residents have been high but assured of his sustained efforts to that effect.