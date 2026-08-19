Abia Shuts Property After Discovery Of 100 Excreta Bags

The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency has sealed a residential property after officials reportedly discovered more than 100 bags of human faeces allegedly stored within the premises.

The agency also reportedly found four basins containing human excreta along a corridor of the building, in what it described as a serious environmental and public health violation.

A particularly disturbing discovery, according to ASEPA, was a sewage tank located inside a ground-floor room, directly beneath a bed reportedly being used by occupants who were allegedly aware of the situation.

The agency said the condition posed a grave public health risk and could trigger an epidemic if allowed to continue.

The property was sealed on Monday, August 18, 2026, following a court order, with ASEPA officials saying the action was taken as a precautionary measure to protect residents and prevent a possible public health crisis.

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ASEPA said the premises would remain sealed until the necessary corrective measures were carried out and verified by the agency.

The development comes days after ASEPA sealed another property in Aba following the deaths of two men during the manual evacuation of an underground septic tank at No. 10 Powerline Street, off Omuma Road.

The victims were identified by the agency as 39-year-old Bassey Akwaibom and 44-year-old Thompson from Enugu. ASEPA subsequently warned residents that buildings found engaging manual sewage evacuators would be sealed.

The agency also warned against emptying or channeling septic waste into public drains and roads, describing the practice as a major threat to public health and stating that offenders could face arrest and prosecution.

The latest enforcement action further underscores ASEPA’s renewed campaign against unsafe sewage disposal and poor sanitation practices across Aba.

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The agency urged residents, landlords and property owners to maintain proper sanitation standards and comply with environmental regulations, warning that serious violations would attract enforcement action.