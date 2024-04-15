FG Calls For Restraint In Iran-Israel Conflict

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following the escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel, the Federal Government on Monday advocated for restraints on both nations.

The call aligns with the Group of Seven Nations (G7) condemnation of Iran’s attacks on Israel while also demanding restraints on all sides in the ongoing war.

Recall that Israel was attacked following the release of over 300 bomb-carrying drones against them by the Iranian government on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

This reprisal by Iran was anticipated after a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria on April 1, 2024.

Calling for a peaceful resolution, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli said diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the region.

“In this critical period, it behoves the two countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, for the advancement of global peace and security,” the ministry said.

The attacks which drew international condemnation marked the first time Iran had targeted Israel directly from its soil.