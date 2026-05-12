Abia Traffic Lights Reduce Accidents, Ease FRSC Workload

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The installation of traffic lights at major intersections in Abia State has transformed chaotic road junctions into orderly zones, earning praise from motorists, pedestrians, and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers alike.

FRSC officers told THE WHISTLER that the lights have reduced their workload and brought much-needed discipline to traffic flow.

“The traffic lights have helped a lot. They’ve made our work easier and traffic movement more organised.

“We no longer need to stand on the road waving our hands to control vehicles,” one officer said.

Officers also reported safety boosts.

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“Since the traffic lights were installed, there has been no accident at this location, unlike before,” another officer revealed.

However, challenges persist. Some motorists become aggressive when corrected for violations, while certain government officials openly disregard red lights.

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Officers have suggested installing CCTV cameras at key junctions to monitor traffic, identify offenders, and improve compliance.

Motorists have largely welcomed the development.

“It has been very helpful. The roads are now orderly. Everyone knows when to stop on red and go on green,” one driver said.

At one intersection, however, THE WHISTLER observed a minor issue. Vehicles emerging from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) axis often block other lanes even when the light turns green, disrupting smooth flow.

Pedestrians are among the biggest beneficiaries.

“Before the traffic lights, crossing the road was scary because vehicles came from anywhere. Now the roads are organised, and we can cross without fear,” one pedestrian told THE WHISTLER.

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The new traffic lights seem to have delivered safer, smoother journeys and brought long-awaited relief to Abia’s busy roads.