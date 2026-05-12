Zamfara Approves 100% Pension Increase For State, LG Retirees

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The Zamfara State Government has approved an upward review of pensions for both state and local government retirees as part of efforts to improve the welfare of senior citizens amid rising living costs.

The approval was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa.

He noted that the decision followed recommendations from a special committee and the Office of the Accountant General, which carried out a comprehensive review of pensioners’ welfare, particularly those in the lower income categories.

It said the review became necessary due to current economic challenges that have made existing pension payments inadequate for many retirees.

The adjustment also aligns with a Federal Government circular on consequential adjustments following the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amended) Act 2024, which recommended a ₦32,000 monthly baseline increase for pensioners.

After reviewing available resources, the state government approved what it described as a 100 percent implementation option for both state and local government pensioners.

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“Following detailed deliberations and assessment of available resources, the Zamfara State Government approved the 100 percent implementation option for both State and Local Government pensioners,” the statement read.

The government said the policy would benefit thousands of retirees across the state and help cushion the impact of inflation and rising living expenses.

It added that the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal remains committed to improving the welfare of pensioners and workers.

“Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers and pensioners,” the statement said.

The government further directed relevant agencies to ensure the smooth and timely implementation of the new pension structure.

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It noted that the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen social protection and improve living conditions for vulnerable citizens across the state.