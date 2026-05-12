Nigeria’s Telecom Network Under Threat– ATCON

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Tony Emoekpere, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), has called for stronger protection of communication infrastructure nationwide, urging Nigerians to treat telecom assets as critical to national development.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, Emoekpere said operators in the telecommunications sector are not indifferent to the quality of service delivered to consumers, noting that industry stakeholders are already working closely with regulators, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to tackle persistent challenges affecting network performance.

Emoekpere stressed that many of these challenges are beyond the direct control of operators and require stronger public cooperation in protecting telecom infrastructure.

He added that infrastructure destruction remains one of the biggest threats to service quality and network stability in Nigeria.

According to him, telecom assets should be regarded as essential national infrastructure that must be safeguarded by all citizens.

He said, “We’re here complaining about poor service, but when we see people vandalising infrastructure, we don’t complain; when we see people cutting cables, we don’t report.”

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He further urged Nigerians to be more proactive in reporting acts of vandalism to the appropriate authorities.

Emoekpere warned that continued damage to telecom facilities will only worsen the quality of service experienced by consumers across the country.

He called for stronger awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of protecting communication infrastructure.

He also emphasized that improving service delivery requires shared responsibility between operators, regulators, and citizens.

He appealed for collective action to safeguard telecom infrastructure, noting that its protection is key to improving connectivity and driving national development.