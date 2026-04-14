Abia Unveils Fast-Track Basic Education Scheme For Out-Of-School Adults

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The Abia State Government has announced the commencement of the state Accelerated Basic Education Programme, aimed at running the six-year primary school curriculum in three years.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He noted that the Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education is responsible for the programme and wishes that all Abia residents, who could not conclude their basic education should take advantage of the opportunity to sit and obtain their first school living certificate in the state.

“Abia State happens to be one of the states that is running this programme for those who missed out in their early years and did not have the opportunity to obtain their first school living certificate. So this programme makes it possible for all such people to take advantage of this programme,” Kanu stated.

Kanu also revealed that the result of the oral interview for the batch two of the candidates for teachers recruitment exercise, who were shortlisted after the CBT that held recently is being compiled, and all the successful candidates will be communicated in due course.

“Over 7,280 candidates scored above 40% in the CBT test. And in line with the standards of the transparent process and fairness of the recruitment process in the state, everybody will be given a fair chance based on their performance,” he stated.

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The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, noted that the Abia ANPA Medical Mission which would begin on Tuesday, would bring rare medical expertise from the United States to Abia, thereby reducing the need for residents to seek treatment abroad.

He thanked Governor Alex Otti for attracting ANPA to Abia for the second time in two years, noting that such a feat is a testament to the Governor’s visionary leadership.

He enjoined Abians to leverage the opportunity by turning out in large numbers to access the free, high-quality medical services being offered.

“I would like to thank you for attracting ANPA, the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, for the second time in just two years. It has never happened before.