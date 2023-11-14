Abia Workers Comply With NLC Strike, Shut Govt Offices

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Commercial banks, public schools, court and other government offices in Umuahia, the Abia State capital did not open for business on Tuesday as the organised labour began its indefinite strike in the country.

Apart from customers who were making use of the Automated Teller Machines for their transactions, normal banking activities were not conducted.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the customers, Mr Nwankwo expressed disappointment that he was not able to conduct any transaction in the bank.

Other customers seen at the entrance of one of the new generation banks located at Isigate, Umuahia were also observed expressing frustration over the development.

However, few other banks along the Library Avenue, Bank road only observe a skeletal strike

The office of the Abia State High Court, at Ikote Ekpene Road Umuahia was also under lock and key.

Some students of Ibeku High school who were not aware of the industrial action were asked to go back home by the school authority.

Abia State secretariat at Ogurube layout was also deserted as workers stayed away from their offices.

There was, however normal movement in the city as commercial and economic activities were conducted.

The Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress had directed all workers in the state to join the nationwide strike as directed by the national leadership of organised labour.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared a nationwide strike action which began on Tuesday in response to the recent assault on the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero.

