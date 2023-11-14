Teachers Send Students Home In FCT As NLC Strike Forces Kano Govt To Suspend Exams Indefinitely

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Ministry of Education has suspended secondary school qualifying examinations in the state due to the strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The statement, signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, disclosed that the examinations which were scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, have been suspended indefinitely.

The statement appealed to students and parents/guardians to bear with any inconvenience the suspension may have caused.

“The State Ministry of Education, has suspended 2023 Secondary Schools Qualifying Examination (SSQE) scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, till further notice,” it said.

Similarly, the strike also affected students in Bayero University Kano who are currently sitting for their first semester examination as the examination could not hold.

Students who came out for the examination had to return to their various hostels when they met empty examination halls with no Lecturers to supervise the examination.

Meanwhile, schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) metropolis were shut down by the leaders of the organises labour as they moved from school to school enforcing the nationwide strike.

Recall that the that the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and the Trade Union Congress(NUC) declared a nationwide strike, November 14, over the assault of the NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo State and federal government’s failure to fulfill the demands of the union.

To ensure full compliance of the strike action, the labour leaders move into the schools in the metropolis ordering a shut down and also preventing staff and students from entering into the school premises.

Also, at the Bwari Area Councils, public schools were deserted while few students were seen going back home after discovering that there were no schools activities.

Some of the students who spoke with THE WHISTLER stated that their teachers did not tell them that school activities will be affected by the strike.