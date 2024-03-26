ABUJA: 5,230 NSCDC Personnel To Safeguard Residents During Easter Celebrations

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has deployed 5,230 officers across various locations in the FCT ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The deployment, according to Odumosu, is aimed at maintaining peace and order across the FCT and its environs during the Easter holiday.

Speaking through the command’s spokesperson, CSC Idoko Samuel, the commandant urged the men to be vigilant, especially in light of intelligence reports suggesting a potential security threat during the Easter season.

The command deployed covert personnel for surveillance and intelligence gathering across the FCT, as well as an Armed Squad, Female Strike Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Crack Squad (operation Adaka-su), and Agro Rangers.

Odumosu also warned against any form of negligence or excessive use of force by personnel.

“The corps is committed to ensuring the safety of Critical National Assets as well as the lives and properties of residents of the FCT.

“There is no room for carelessness and overzealousness while carrying out your duties during this season. You must abide strictly by the operational order, harassing innocent residents who are going about their lawful business will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Odumosu further assured residents that security measures have been put in place at places of worship, recreational centres, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and other potential flashpoints.

He encouraged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful Easter celebration in the federal capital.

The Commandant further warned miscreants, vandals, and others to steer clear of critical national assets and infrastructure, saying the NSCDC would not hesitate to enforce the law against any individual found violating security protocols.

Odumosu extended Easter felicitations to residents of the FCT and urged them to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ during the period.