Forty-Eight Cultists Surrender Arms, Relinquish Membership In Ogun

No fewer than 48 cultists have renounced cultism in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, on Tuesday.

The repentant cultists who were members of different cult groups, also surrendered their firearms to the police for seizure.

The firearms include one pump action gun, four double barrels, seven single barrels, two English pistols, four locally made pistols, and 35 cartridges

“The olive branch we are extending to these cultists is a product of several engagements. We all know the problem we have had in the past with frequent cult clashes causing loss of lives in Sagamu.

“And working with the government and traditional rulers, we kick off this process whereby the cultists will come forward denounce their membership and submit any firearms with them without any punitive measures.

“This is in line with the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered that the illicit firearms should be mopped up, and even those who have their licences are encouraged to return theirs too.

“We urge the cultists in the state to embrace this golden opportunity. Many of them are already aware that cultism does not pay, so they should come and lay down their weapons because anyone caught when this window is closed will be treated as a common criminal,” Alamutu said while speaking during the handing over of the firearms to the police at the Akarigbo Palace.

In his speech, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said the decision of the cultists to renounce cultism follows several engagements and discussions.

“The heat was so much that some of them were even forced to leave the town, but they continued to beg, sending emissaries that they were ready to turn a new leaf.

“We have engaged them and told them point-blank that cultism is not the way forward, that they will only ruin their life, ruin their family name and the plans of God for their lives.

“We told them to submit their weapons and stay away from cultism, and we have promised to integrate them into the society. It is an ongoing exercise, and we hope that their colleagues in other parts of Remo land and Ogun State as a whole will draw a vital lesson and follow suit as well,” Ajayi said.

Sagamu, a once peaceful town, has been wrapped in fear due to cult-related clashes in recent years.