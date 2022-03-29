Abuja–Kaduna Road May Get Busier As Airlines, Train Suspend Operations

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
File Photo: Road Leading To and From Kaduna state

The Abuja-Kaduna Expressway may get busier as travelers may be forced to ply the land route following the suspension of railway service and operations of some airlines.

Both Azman Air and Airpeace Airlines have suspended flights to Kaduna.

This is coming after bandits’ attacks on railway service and the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday and on Friday night respectively.

With the suspension, residents or visitors traveling to Kaduna would now have to go on the road while those traveling to other states in the North West may fly to Kano.

Azman Air said, “it will be halting our operations into Kaduna Airport for a few days” owing to the security situation in the state.

On Tuesday, Daily Trust reports that Air Peace Spokesman, Stanley Olisa, confirmed that the airline has suspended operations too.

Reacting to the development at the railway service, the Kaduna State government stated that security agencies were on top of the situation.

“Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts,” it stated.

