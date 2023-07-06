Abuja To Host Maiden Edition Of Meet Africa Fashion Festival

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The maiden edition of the Meet Africa Fashion Festival (MAFEST 2024) is set to hold from the 13th to the 15th of February 2024 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The festival, which has the theme ‘Celebrating Africa and the beauties of Nigeria’, will see elite fashion designers and models from Africa flock to the nation’s capital to attend the event.

It is being organized by Mena Communications Limited in conjunction with Modela Couture, Lagos.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Media, and Strategy at Mena Communications, David Nwokorie.

The three-day festival will feature fashion shows, Fashion and garment exhibitions, Awards, and B2G sessions that would define strategies on how to influence African governments and financial institutions to invest in the sector.

Another part of the event is the crowning of the MAFEST Designer of the Year and MAFEST Model of the Year, respectively.

“The show is choreographed to be a convergence of major stakeholders in Africa’s fashion and garment industry. Attending are leading fashion designers and models from Africa, industry influencers, celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, traders, industry professionals, and other major players from around the world.

“Targeted at influencing African governments and financial institutions to invest in Africa’s fashion and garment industry; considering its vastness as the second largest creator of jobs and wealth after Agriculture; MAFEST seeks to showcase Africa’s creative prowess. The show also makes way for budding fashion designers and models to showcase their abundant talents on the runway, parading couture creations, avant-garde designs, and their cutting-edge innovations.

“The hosting of the show in Abuja sets in motion our plan to establish an industrial fashion hub that would activate the massive production of clothing for exports and local consumption. The hub is expected to create over 400,000 jobs on and off the pitch for women and youth.

“During the festival there will be opportunities to network with headline fashionistas, upcoming and celeb designers, and beauty enthusiasts, meet and greet moments, selfies and mingle galore with surprise guests, movie celebs as well as beauty queens and Super Models from across four continents of the world,” he said