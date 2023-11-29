Appropriation Bill: Tinubu Restates Commitment To Implementation Of Students Loan In 2024

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has reinstated the federal government’s commitment to the implementation of the Student Loans programme in January 2024.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday while presenting the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Student Loan bill into law in June, 2023. The act allows Nigerian students in tertiary institutions to access interest-free loans from the Nigerian education loan fund.

Tinubu, during the presentation, also stated that a more sustainable model of funding of the tertiary institutions in the country will be implemented to help address the challenges in the education sector.

“To address long-standing issues in the education sector, a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education will be implemented, including the Student Loan Scheme scheduled to become operational by January 2024,” he said.

The president, while presenting the budget, tagged the Budget of Renewed Hope with appropriation of N27.5 trillion, also promised to prioritize human capital development, poverty reduction, and internal security.