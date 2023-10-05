Adamawa: Fintiri Launches Trash To Wealth Initiative, Condemns Improper Waste Disposal

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has launched an initiative to turn trash to cash in the state.

The governor condemned the improper disposal of waste that has continued to cause environmental degradation in the state.

Advertisement

According to a statement by George Kushi, the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Fintiri made the condemnation at the official factory launch of the Eco Recyclers Ltd at Sangere Bode in Yola.

Fintiri noted that his administration is bent on maintaining a healthy environment.

He explained that he is ready to partner with a nongovernmental organisation called Tearfund in the area of plastic waste renewal which has been captioned “Trash to Cash”.

He said having such a company in partnership will engage youths in plastic waste renewal which he feels is a welcome development that will ameliorate sufferings, by providing job opportunities to the teeming populace.

Advertisement

The governor therefore made emphasis on the fact that the ban on the cutting down of trees remains in place. He further encouraged tree planting.