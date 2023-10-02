WAEC Names Josiah Dangut As Head Of Nigeria Office After Serving For 25 Years

The West African Examinations Council has named Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as the Head of the Nigeria National Office of the institution thereby succeeding Patrick Areghan.

Areghan’s tenure ended in September 2023 which made way for Dangut’s appointment, WAEC said in a statement on Monday.

The new WAEC boss joined the Council in 1998 and started as an Assistant Registrar II and rose to become a Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

The educational board said that the 56-years-Dangut was born on October 2, 1967, in Mbar District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

His profile shows that he won the Nigeria Examinations Committee’s commendation for transparent conduct of examination between 2000 and 2006 which further put him on the pedestal for such a position on the educational board.

It reads in part, “For the past 25 years, he has leveraged Information and Communications Technology to innovatively improve processes in Test Development, Test Administration, and Post Test Activities.

“Dangut is an astute scholar with various educational publications in international and national journals. He has also presented numerous keynotes and other papers at international and national conferences/fora.”

His educational background showed that Dangut attended Government Secondary School, Riyom (1981 to 1983) and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986), where he obtained his WASC/SC in 1986), both in Plateau State; from there, he proceeded to the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, where he bagged the award of Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production in 1991.

Dangut served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos (July 1998 – January 2005); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (January 2005 – January 2008).

Dangut was the Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office (January 2008 – December 2011); Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Yola Branch Office (December 2011 – January 2019); Deputy Registrar/Controller, Post Examinations Department (January 2019 – October 2020); Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office.