‘Adamawa Rescued From Anarchy’ — Adeleke Hails Fintiri’s Re-election

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following its declaration of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

Adeleke stated that the electoral umpire rescued the state from open conflict and anarchy.

The Osun governor through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, congratulated his Adamawa counterpart for his re-election.

He said, “I felicitate with my brother, Governor Fintiri. The will of the people has triumphed. Democracy has won and the choice of the people, Governor Fintiri is re-elected.

“I commend the vigilance of Adamawa people, their resolve to stand by their choice. I repeat again my commendation of the good conduct of the Electoral Commission. The commission’s prompt action rescued the state from open conflict. We must also commend the judiciary for refusing to play along with enemies of democracy”, Governor Adeleke posited.

While praying for a successful tenure for Governor Fintiri, Governor Adeleke described the Adamawa Chief Executive as a true democrat who from beginning to the end relied on people’s power to assert and regain his electoral mandate from electoral thieves.