Adamawa Senator Ishaku Abbo Cautions Supporters

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in Adamawa State has cautioned his supporters not to overreact to plans by the All Progressive Congress in the state to suspend him.

Senator Abbo had resigned in anger from the APC following the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as the Vice Presidential running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a fellow Muslim.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Senator Abbo said, “My dear supporters, it is expedient that I address you today with less than two months to the official date of start of campaigns as stipulated by INEC.

“The last few weeks have been tensed up as a result of my party, the APC’s decision to field same faith Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates in a very ‘Plural Faith’ state like NIgeria. I understand also that tempers have been glaring as a result of the resistance and support to suck a move which amplified our fault lines and divide us the more.

“Back home, I want to caution my supporters to respect the choice of our state Chairman Alhaji Bilal Ibrahim and seek deeper engagement and understanding rather than confrontations. We both stand to gain more as humans through diplomacy and to engagement than through war.

“He said the chairman has a difficult task of leading the APC campaign in the state and selling the party to a multi lingual, multi ethnic and multi religious state l where he needs the votes of every tribe, language and religion.

“What he needs is our support and advice not outright condemnation for any little mistake. Leadership can be tough.

“To those pushing for the removal of the state chairman, I plead with you to drop such a move, as it is a bad wind that will blow no one any good.

“To those within the state working committee of the party showing disrespect to the office of the state chairman, kindly cease forthwith as you may occupy that office tomorrow.”