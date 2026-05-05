Business Owners Enjoy Massive Patronage At APC Nomination Forms Sales Venue

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As the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues its sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections, operators of various business outfits are recording a boom in patronage.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), correspondents covering the sales, observed that businesses more favoured are owners of photocopying machines and vendors of soft drinks and water.

The mass patronage results from the large number of aspirants who daily throng the Abuja Continental Hotel, venue of the exercise.

NAN reports that supporters of some of the aspirants throng the venue dressed in colourful T-shirts and fez caps, singing and praising their aspirants.

Some also come to the venue with souvenirs and other items which they display and even share out.

A supporter of one of the candidates, who spoke to NAN, said that photocopying a page of a document costs N300 for black and white, while printing a document costs N500.

Coloured printing, he said, costs N1,500, while an envelope costs N500.

The sales of the expression of interest and nomination forms, which began on April 25, is expected to end on May 6.