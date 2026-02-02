‘ADC Is Intimidated’: APC Dismisses Alleged Civil Servants’ Membership Registration

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of being intimidated by the massive turnout recorded in its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise.

In a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, and issued on Monday, the APC dismissed claims by the ADC that civil servants were being pressured to participate in the party’s e-registration.

“The claim is entirely false and baseless, and seeks to cast a shadow over the cutting-edge and path-breaking digitisation of our Party’s membership register,” the APC said.

The ruling party described the allegation as part of a broader disinformation campaign, recalling that the ADC had previously fabricated and circulated a fake APC membership slip to suggest that a terrorist had registered with the party.

However, the APC clarified that millions of Nigerians have voluntarily and enthusiastically registered as members of the party, inspired by what it described as the visible gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Compelled by popular demand, our leadership extended the period of registration from January 31 to February 8, 2026,” the party said.

The APC insisted that the ADC’s position was driven by unease over the success of the exercise, stressing that opposition intimidation could not justify what it described as the peddling of falsehood.

“Clearly, the ADC is intimidated by the phenomenal success of our Party’s E-Registration exercise, for obvious reasons.

“However, that cannot justify concocting and spewing lies in an attempt to smear the exercise.

“While the ADC continues to fumble and peddle falsehood, our great Party remains focused on its onward march as Africa’s standard-bearer of digital and democratic innovation,” the statement read.