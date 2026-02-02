Peter Obi Campaigns For ADC In FCT, Speaks On 2027 Presidential Run

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has declared that he would be contesting for the 2027 general elections as “number one”.

He said this while campaigning for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate ahead of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He tied the forthcoming Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election to his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential race, telling supporters that their backing at the grassroots level is crucial to his national political journey.

Addressing supporters at the campaign event amid loud cheers, Obi positioned himself not just as a guest campaigner but as a central political actor with eyes firmly set on the presidency.

“You see this coming election, support us in AMAC; it will help me. Your support in AMAC is critical to our journey.

Advertisement

“I am involved and contesting the coming election as number one. When I come back, you will see. I assure you,” Obi said.

THE WHISTLER reports that since joining the ADC, Obi’s supporters, including members of the Obidient movement, have continued to push for the party to adopt him as its presidential flagbearer, a development that has intensified internal conversations within the opposition party.

Reacting to the growing agitation, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi urged caution, warning supporters against inflammatory rhetoric and stressing the need for unity as the party navigates early alignments ahead of 2027.

Since declaring his intention to contest for the presidency again, Obi has consistently maintained that he will not spend ‘a day beyond four years in office’ if elected.