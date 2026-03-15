ADC Nullifies Kingibe’s Suspension, Sanctions Three Ward Officials

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The Federal Capital Territory chapter of the African Democratic Congress on Sunday declared the suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe illegal, deepening the internal rift within the party’s Abuja structure.

Party leaders also sanctioned three executive members from Wuse Ward in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, accusing them of spearheading the controversial move in violation of the party’s constitution and laid-down procedures.

Those sanctioned include the ward chairman, Kanayo Chukwu, alongside Amanda Pam and Omale Suleiman.

Addressing journalists and party members in Abuja, a member of the party’s National Working Committee, Emmanuel Destiny, said the purported suspension lacked legitimacy because due process was not followed.

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“The party is supreme to every individual. Until now, the national wing of the party has not been served any letter of complaint or petition against Senator Kingibe.

“You cannot wake up and suspend a serving senator without putting your complaints or petition in writing,” he said.

Destiny added that the national leadership would not condone what he described as misconduct by the ward officials.

“We are fully present to say ‘No’ to such shenanigans and the misbehaviour of a self-acclaimed Wuse Ward chairman not recognised by the party.

“Whatever gangsterism they have been parading in the last 72 hours, the national wing of the party will take full disciplinary action against them,” he stated.

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Also weighing in on the controversy, the party’s Deputy National Auditor, Princess Nneka Nneboh, said the leadership could no longer remain silent after giving those involved ample opportunity to follow due process.

“It is of no use keeping quiet because we asked them to do the right thing and follow the proper channel.

“Whatever decision we take here today stands, and as a national officer, I want to say it is time to call a spade a spade. Enough is enough,” she said.

The FCT Secretary of the party, John Hyginus, also criticised what he described as administrative lapses and a disregard for the party’s constitution.

“We are here to address the administrative incompetence of the state chairman and the gross breach of the party’s constitution, as well as several anti-party activities he has committed.

“Today, the ward and area council chairmen have passed a vote of no confidence on the three initiators of Senator Kingibe’s suspension,” he stated.

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The meeting, held at the party’s FCT secretariat in Abuja, drew representatives from key organs of the party, including the FCT State Chairman, Clement Ihigiato; the State Secretary, John Hyginus; the AMAC Chairman, Emeka Nnamani; Danlami Zuru; and Jemila Ahmadu, among others.

The development signals a deepening power struggle within the FCT chapter of the party as the national leadership moves to reassert control by enforcing discipline within its ranks.

The controversy began earlier in the week when officials of the party’s Wuse Ward announced Kingibe’s suspension over allegations of anti-party activities, insubordination and breach of party rules.

The senator was also accused of withholding funds meant for the party’s campaigns during the recent area council elections in the FCT.

However, the national leadership of the ADC distanced itself from the claim.

In an earlier statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, urged the public and the media to treat the report, which it described as false and misleading, with caution.

The motion seeking the suspension of the three ward executives was moved by an ADC chieftain from Wuse Ward, Danlami Zuru, and seconded by an exco member from the ward, Samuel Dimgba.

In an open letter reportedly sent to members of the party’s National Working Committee, the ward publicity secretary, Samuel Nwigbo, questioned how “a serious party would attempt to go into a major election with a candidate who refused to openly campaign for her party in a serious election held within her constituency.”