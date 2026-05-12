Kaduna Governor Backs Tinubu, Predicts Strong Northern Electoral Support

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Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and predicted solid electoral support for the president in Northern Nigeria, despite widespread public concerns over economic hardship and rising cost of living.

Speaking on Channels Politics Today on Monday, Sani said the Tinubu administration’s reforms, though difficult, were necessary to correct deep-rooted structural challenges in the economy.

“I remember this day, remember this time, 11 May, Monday, 2026,” Sani said. “If you ask me, I can tell you that they will vote for him.”

He argued that Nigeria’s current economic struggles were the result of long-standing fiscal distortions and inefficiencies that required bold intervention.

“When President Tinubu came, don’t forget, over 30 trillion was printed to address fiscal pressures in our country. That was what caused the level of inflation to go up,” he said.

According to him, multiple exchange rates and weak investor confidence also contributed to economic instability before the reforms.

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“There were a lot of multiple exchange rates. Because of that, foreign investors ran away from our country because they did not know what the value would be tomorrow,” he stated.

Sani compared the reforms to rebuilding a structurally failing house rather than applying temporary fixes.

“When you see a house that is cracking and about to go down, you don’t just plaster it. You reconstruct it completely,” he said. “And when you are constructing it, you must think not just about today, but the future of the country.”

Addressing public concerns about hardship, including rising fuel prices and inflation, the governor acknowledged the challenges but insisted the reforms remain unavoidable.

“I agree there is hardship. But you don’t isolate reforms from the situation they are meant to fix,” he said.

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He also defended the president against criticism, insisting that opposition voices have not presented alternative solutions.

“Most of those opposing President Tinubu, have they come forward with clear positions in education, healthcare, or agriculture? No,” Sani said.

“The people in the villages know the truth and they understand what is happening.”

On political outlook, the governor maintained that despite economic difficulties, the ruling party remains confident ahead of future elections.

“We haven’t seen anything the opposition is offering that is better than what is being done under these circumstances,” he said.