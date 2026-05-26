Ebola: Thailand Imposes Quarantine On Congo, Uganda Arrivals

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Thailand has imposed a mandatory 21-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from or transiting through the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The Ministry of Public Health announced the tightened border measures on Tuesday with all affected arrivals to be processed exclusively through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Asymptomatic travellers must undergo quarantine at designated facilities for at least 21 days while those showing Ebola like symptoms will be isolated in designated state hospitals for the same period.

Thai authorities will cover the costs of quarantine and isolation for the first 72 hours. Permanent Secretary Somruk Jungsaman said the rules are designed to prevent any imported cases into the country.

The decision follows the World Health Organization’s recent declaration of the Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

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Health officials noted that Thailand had recorded 10 arrivals from the affected countries as of late May all of whom were placed under quarantine as a precaution.

The death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has exceeded 200.

No Ebola cases have been reported in Thailand and the ministry has urged travellers to fully comply with the new protocols to safeguard public health.