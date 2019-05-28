Adekunle Gold Reportedly Loses Dad

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has reportedly lost his father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko to the cold hands of death.

According to reports, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, who is the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, died during the night due to an undisclosed ailment.

It is also reported that Prince Adeyemi Kosoko was flown out of the country after falling ill some months ago and only recently returned to rest and recuperate.

A teacher who works under Mr Kosoko’s district in Lagos revealed to Linda Ikeji that his death was announced to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Adekunkle Gold’s father was recently promoted to the position of a permanent secretary for Education in Lagos state.