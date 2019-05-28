Sponsored

Adekunle Gold Reportedly Loses Dad

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Adekunle-Gold
Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has reportedly lost his father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko to the cold hands of death.

RELATED

2baba Celebrates 20yrs On Stage With Royal Performance At…

Davido Tops Wizkid, Others To Emerge Most Influential Young…

According to reports, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, who is the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, died during the night due to an undisclosed ailment.

It is also reported that Prince Adeyemi Kosoko was flown out of the country after falling ill some months ago and only recently returned to rest and recuperate.

Advertisement

A teacher who works under Mr Kosoko’s district in Lagos revealed to Linda Ikeji that his death was announced to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Adekunkle Gold’s father was recently promoted to the position of a permanent secretary for Education in Lagos state.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

2baba Celebrates 20yrs On Stage With Royal Performance At Tracelive ‘The Reign’…

Davido Tops Wizkid, Others To Emerge Most Influential Young Nigerian

Will Simi-Adekule Marriage Last? Nigerians React

Simi, Adekunle Gold Set To Tie The Knot

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!