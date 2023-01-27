Adeleke’s Sacking: We’re Waiting For Details Of Tribunal’s ‘Over voting’ Judgement – Adegboruwa

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN says he and other like-minded lawyers are looking forward to studying the details in the judgement of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which ordered the removal of Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Tribunal, in a majority judgement on Friday, observed overvoting in the poll won by Adeleke.

The majority decision of the tribunal held that former governor Adegboyega Oyetola actually garnered 314, 921 votes to Adeleke’s 290, 266, contrary to earlier results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC following its deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

Adeleke has vowed to appeal the decision of the tribunal, implying that the legal battle for and against his office is very much alive.

But when asked by THE WHISTLER, to comment on the current development, Adegboruwa told our correspondent on phone, that he would not speak on the tribunal verdict until he studies the reasoning behind the judgement.

He also advised the governor, including his lawyers, on the need to go through the details of the tribunal judgment properly as he heads to the Court of Appeal.

“It’s still very early, we are trying to get the details of the judgment. It’s too early to make any comment since one has not seen the details of the reasoning behind the judgement.

“All of us are waiting to get the details, it is after that, we can make comments sir.

“I think he(Ademola Adeleke) should wait to see the details of the judgment,” Adegboruwa said.