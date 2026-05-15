Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest Suspect In Abia

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The Abia State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested a suspected kidnapper, and recovered N830,000 ransom during a tactical operation in Old Umuahia, Abia State.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka on Friday.

DSP Maureen explained that operatives attached to the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on actionable intelligence, stormed the Ogwashi Forest in Old Umuahia, believed to be a hideout for kidnappers operating within the area.

According to her, during the operation, the police team reportedly came under attack from the kidnappers, leading to a gun duel between the operatives and the criminal gang. The suspects were said to have fled into the forest after failing to withstand the superior firepower of the police.

However, one suspect identified as Ibrahim Audu, 42, was apprehended during the operation, while the kidnapped victim, Onyebuchi Nwaoha, 46, was successfully rescued.

The statement reads in parts “Acting on actionable intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Abia State Police Command, combed the Ogwashi Forest in Old Umuahia, Abia State, suspected to be a hideout for kidnappers.

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“During the operation, the operatives were engaged by the kidnappers in a confrontation. The kidnappers, unable to withstand the superior firepower of the officers, fled the scene.

“However, the above-mentioned suspect was apprehended and the victim was successfully rescued while the ransom of Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N830,000.00), collected from the victim’s family, was recovered. Investigation is ongoing as efforts are in place to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, reiterates the Command’s commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and property. He emphasized that improved security can be achieved through collective effort.

“He therefore appealed to members of the public as partners in crime prevention, to always provide timely and useful information to the Police by visiting the nearest police station”.