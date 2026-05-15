Adidi Concludes AMAC/Bwari Tour, Gains Massive Residents’ Support

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Aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, has successfully concluded her extensive ward-to-ward consultation tour across the constituency, having now visited all 22 wards in AMAC and Bwari Area Councils ahead of the APC primary elections.

The final leg of the AMAC ward tour was completed on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in what supporters have described as one of the most grassroots-driven consultation efforts in the constituency in recent years.

Throughout the tour, Hon. Adidi met with ward executives, party stakeholders, women groups, youth leaders, traditional representatives, and community members, listening directly to their concerns and aspirations while presenting her vision for inclusive and people-focused representation.

Speaking after the conclusion of the tour, Hon. Adidi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception and encouragement she received across all wards visited.

“This journey has strengthened my belief that our people are ready for responsive, accessible, and compassionate representation. I am deeply humbled by the love, support, and acceptance shown to me in every ward across AMAC and Bwari,” she stated.

Observers within the constituency have noted the unprecedented level of enthusiasm surrounding her consultations, particularly among women and young people, many of whom have openly declared their support for her aspiration.

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With the APC primary elections now officially shifted to Saturday, May 16, political activities within the constituency have intensified. Reports have also emerged of ongoing consultations and meetings among aspirants regarding the possibility of presenting a consensus candidate ahead of the primaries.

Sources within the party indicate that some aspirants have allegedly signaled interest in stepping down in support of Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, citing her widespread acceptability, grassroots connection, and growing momentum across the constituency.

Supporters have described the development as a reflection of the confidence many stakeholders have in her ability to unite the constituency and effectively represent the interests of the people at the National Assembly.