Customs Launches Free Medical Outreach for 2,000 Residents In Katsina

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The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a free medical outreach in Daura, Katsina State, targeting about 2,000 residents with healthcare services and medications.

The outreach, organised as part of the service’s 7th Retreat Medical Outreach programme, offers free medical consultations, dental treatment, eye and ear care, as well as minor surgical procedures for beneficiaries.

Speaking during the exercise, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Ahmad Tijjani-Abe, said the initiative was aimed at improving access to healthcare for communities within the area.

According to him, medical personnel deployed for the outreach would also distribute free drugs to patients and provide additional support for schoolchildren through deworming exercises and the distribution of mosquito nets and health kits.

He said the intervention was part of efforts by the service to support vulnerable residents and promote public health in communities hosting Customs operations.

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The Medical Team Leader, Dr Ethelbert Ikechukwu, explained that the programme was an initiative of the Comptroller-General of Customs and had been implemented in several parts of the country over the years.

He noted that the outreach was designed to complement existing healthcare services by providing free treatment and medication to people who may not easily afford medical care.

Ikechukwu added that patients requiring advanced treatment beyond what the outreach could provide would be referred to appropriate health facilities for further medical attention.

He encouraged residents to take advantage of the exercise, assuring them that the outreach was being handled by experienced and qualified healthcare professionals.

Some beneficiaries commended the Nigeria Customs Service for the intervention, describing it as timely and beneficial.

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One of the beneficiaries, Musa Ibrahim, said the programme had brought relief to many residents struggling with medical expenses.

“I received free medical consultation and drugs, and I am very grateful for this support,” he said.

Another resident, Amina Usman, praised the professionalism of the medical team, noting that the outreach would positively impact women, children and other vulnerable groups in the community.