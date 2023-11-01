Aduda Vs Ireti: Appeal Court Decides Authentic FCT Senator Via Zoom Today

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja will Wednesday pass judgment in the application filed by former Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election victory of Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory on the Labour Party platform.

The judgement scheduled for 3 p.m. will be held via Zoom, according to the schedules made available to THE WHISTLER by an official of the court.

All parties, including counsels, are expected to log in 30 minutes before the virtual court session.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the FCT senatorial election, Prof. Sani Saka, had declared Kingibe the winner of the poll after garnering 202,175 votes.

She floored Senator Aduda who garnered 100,544 votes and came second.

But Aduda’s legal team approached the national assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja, seeking the nullification of Kingibe’s victory.

Aduda’s legal team had alleged that the collation of results across the FCT area councils was yet to be concluded when Kingibe was declared the winner.

The tribunal, however, dismissed Aduda’s petition for lacking in merit while upholding Kingibe’s victory at the February 25 polls.

Aduda’s legal team disagreed with the tribunal’s verdict and applied to the Court of Appeal for redress.