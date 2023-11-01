Pinnick Demands N2.3b, 4-Day Public Apology From Davido For Failing To Perform At Show

Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has sued Afrobeats singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, over failure to perform at the annual ‘Warri Again Concert’ after allegedly being paid.

Pinnick and his company, Brownhill Investments Company Limited, demanded N2.3 billion in damages and a four-day public apology from Davido.

The company, owned by Pinnick, brought the suit with reference number EHC/183/2023 before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.

Represented by their legal counsel, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, the claimant demanded N2 billion in general damages from Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

The claimant also urged the court to award N150 million as legal and professional fees, in addition to N30 million as the cost incurred in filing the lawsuit.

They further asked the singer “to tender a public apology on all the 1st defendant’s social media accounts/handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days, to the claimant and attendees.”

According to the claimants’ statement of claim, Davido in early 2023 approached Pinnick at the Abuja Airport, proposing to be engaged in the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert,’ scheduled for October 6, 2023.

Although Pinnick initially hesitated, they eventually reached an agreement for a performance fee of US$94,500.00 (equivalent to N70 million at the time) which was allegedly made on April 6, 2023, and the defendants acknowledged receipt.

Subsequently, Davido produced a promotional video for the event. However, he failed to appear at the event as planned.

Pinnick added that on September 29, 2023, one week before the event’s scheduled date, a formal reminder letter was sent to Davido.

He stated that the letter included the flight itinerary of a privately chartered jet to transport him and his team to and from Warri, Delta State, resulting in an additional cost of $18,000.