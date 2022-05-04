After ‘Failed’ Senatorial Bid, Oshiomhole Declares For President

After his failed bid to vie for senate and unseat Mr Francis Alimikhena from the Edo North Senatorial District, erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr

Adams Oshiomhole, had formally declared for President.

Adams whose declaration is still ongoing as at the time of going to press joins the endless list of those who have declared for president on the platform of the APC.

The controversial politician who is a former Governor of Edo State, said during the declaration, “I have come here this afternoon for one purpose to formally declare that I, Adams Oshiomhole, hereby declare with confidence my desire to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of a party that we co-founded — All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

“I think the challenges we face today are very clear to me. Having being president of the Nigeria Labour Congress for eight years through a democratic process and I had the opportunity to speak truth to power and to engage power.

“I believe many of you who are of my age or 40 years and a little less than that will have memories of those days, we spoke truth to power about policies whether they were economic policies, social policies, healthcare policies among others.”

He had declared during his 70th birthday at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo State, on 4th April, exactly one month today, to go to the Senate.

He explained then that, “I said until APC is fixed, you cannot talk of contesting election using the platform. I have been chairman of the party, I know the danger we face if we are not able to fix the party and this was completed and consummated on the 25th of March 2022, with the election of a new National Working Committee and National Executive Council under the able leadership of a former governor, a former minister and a current Senator, Adamu Abdulahi.

“It is true that for sometime now, many of our people have asked me, why don’t you contest for the Senate seat? I answered that first, APC has crisis, let us fix the crisis and let there be convention.

“If I did that as ordinary Nigerian, I believe that as a senator, your interest cannot be ignored in the red chamber in Abuja.

“By my antecedent, I am a believer that this country has come to stay and our business is not to lament the imperfections but dedicate ourselves to the challenge of fixing the nation so that we can create a nation where every citizen will have a basis to be proud that he is a Nigerian. With your mandate, if I get to the senate I will do that.”

He joins Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade as those who have declared for president under the APC from the South South.