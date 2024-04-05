After THE WHISTLER Report, NAFDAC Cracks Down on Drug Hawkers In Lagos

…Seizes Drugs Worth N50m

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raided drug hawkers operating in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

During the operation, several hawkers were arrested, while a wide range of illicit drugs with street value of about N50 million were seized.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate recently conducted a targeted raid on drug hawkers operating in the Apapa area and its surroundings as part of its ongoing efforts to combat the distribution and sale of unauthorised pharmaceuticals.

“Numerous hawkers were apprehended during the operation, and a wide range of illicit drugs were confiscated, including aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances (including tramadol), antibiotics, and over-the-counter medications.

“The combined street value of the seized drugs amounts to approximately Fifty Million Naira (₦50,000,000.00),” NAFDAC said.

According to the agency, those arrested would be prosecuted accordingly, adding that the confiscated drugs are slated for destruction.

Hawkers, many of whom illiterates and semi-illiterates, illegally sell drugs to unsuspecting members of the public on the basis of quantity and purchasing power of the buyer rather than dosage required. This, experts say, constitutes danger to the nation’s population health.

Despite NAFDAC’s warnings against drug hawking, the practice persist. These hawkers have now found safe haven on commercial buses for the illegal trade in Lagos. These drugs are suspiciously cheaper than the usual drugs you buy from regular stores and pharmacies.

A recent investigation by THE WHISTLER shows that these itinerant sellers do not have health-related background and usually do not give their names or address of their office. So, in the event that one reacts negatively to any of these drugs, it is almost impossible to trace the seller.