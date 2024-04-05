Multi-Million Naira Chamber Renovations Forces Reps To Postpone Plenary Resumption

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Contractor awarded a multi-million naira renovation of the chamber of the House of Representatives has failed to deliver the project forcing the house to postpone the scheduled resumption of plenary from April 16 to 23, 2024.

The renovation is taking place at the main chamber costing million of naira.

Advertisement

A statement by the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria on Friday, said the extension is to allow for the completion of renovations to the Green chamber for its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

For the Easter and Ramadan celebration the House had adjourned plenary on March 20 to reconvene April 16, to enable members participate in the festivities.

The statement reads: “I write to respectfully inform you that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“This adjustment is necessary to allow for the completion of renovations to the chamber of the House of Representatives, ensuring its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

Advertisement

“All inconveniences are highly regretted. Your understanding or cooperation regarding this change is highly appreciated.

“Please make necessary adjustments to your schedules and ensure your presence on the new resumption date.”