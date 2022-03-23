Again, Court Shifts Judgment On Ex- House Speaker Dogara’s Defection To APC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned to April 11, 2022 for judgment in a suit challenging the defection of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The court had on January 24 fixed March 23 for judgment following a suit filed in August 2020 by the Incorporated Trustees of United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation, through its counsel, Michael Okejimi Esq. of Messrs. Micheal Okejimi & Co. Law Empire.

It had urged the court to declare vacant the seat of Dogara at the House of Representatives(currently representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi state) because he defected from the People’s Democratic Party “which sponsored and provided him the platform to contest his seat as a member of the House of Representatives.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, is also challenging Dogara’s defection before the same court presided by Justice D.U. Okorowo.

But Dogara, through his counsel, had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to determine the group’s suit.

At resumed court proceedings on Wednesday, the court told all parties that the judgment was not ready, hence, a need to further adjourn.



Aside Dogara, the PDP, APC , Speaker of the House of Representatives , Independent National Electoral Commission ; and the Attorney-General of the Federation are the 2nd to 5th defendants in the case.